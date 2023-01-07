4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $448,000

Welcome to this STUNNING home! It comes with a stylish kitchen overlooking the great room. Food preparation will be a breeze on the dreamy quartz countertops, kitchen Island, gas cooktop, gorgeous white cabinetry and a large pantry. On the main floor you will also notice the crown molding in the foyer and a two-piece chair rail molding in the dining room adding a simple but elegant look. On the second floor is the Primary Suite with walk-in closet & En-suite bath, other 3 bedrooms with sizable closets, a laundry room with butcherblock countertop and a huge loft with iron railings balusters. Relax with your favorite drink in the fenced backyard or go enjoy the community pool, playground, clubhouse, walking trails & splash pad all while being conveniently located minutes from Lake Norman State Park, quaint downtown Troutman plus just a short drive down Perth that will take you to all the fun of Mooresville/Lake Norman have to offer. Schedule your private tour before is too late!