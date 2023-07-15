Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in Falls Cove community. Main level has archways, barn doors and vinyl wood plank throughout. Open kitchen with wrap around cabinets, walk in pantry, kitchen island breakfast bar with oversized sink, Frigidaire Gas Cooktop/Oven with matching microwave, LG 4-Door French Door Refrigerator. Living room, dining room, office, coffee niche and computer area off kitchen. Primary bedroom with private bathroom and walk-in closet, three secondary bedrooms, recreational room and two additional full bathrooms located on second floor. Screened in porch with deck area leads to fenced backyard. Enphase Solar Power System and Ring Security convey. Centrally located to Lake Norman, I77, shopping and Metro area.