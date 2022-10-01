4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $470,000

Don't miss this STUNNING home in the newly established Falls Cove neighborhood, aka Lake Norman's Front Porch! This home was built just last year & isn't lacking on charm. As you enter, you see the perfect office space complete with french doors. Open kitchen & living space just perfect for entertaining. The pantry space is spacious with AMPLE shelving. And sliding glass doors lead out to your back patio lined in the back by woods providing the *perfect* amount of privacy. Upstairs you'll find 4 spacious bedrooms, a light & airy bonus/loft space & laundry. The Primary Suite is a must-see as well! It's extra roomy with an even more impressive walk-in closet & en-suite bath. The neighborhood is conveniently located just mere minutes to downtown Troutman and just a short drive down Perth will take you to all the fun of Mooresville/Lake Norman! Don't want to leave? That's okay! Falls Cove comes with a pool, playground, clubhouse, walking trails & splash pad. What are you waiting for?