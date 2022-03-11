4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $565,000

When entering the front door of this all brick ranch style home, you're greeted by an entry way and notice the open floor plan. To your right, a dining room ready for your next gathering. Continuing into the home, you enter the main living area featuring a vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace. Entering the kitchen, your eyes are drawn to the oversized island and add'l seating provided by the peninsula. The kitchen features granite countertops, a walk in pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Down the hall, you'll find the primary bedroom and primary bathroom with a separate tub and shower. Continuing down the hall, you'll find the add'l 3 bedrooms featuring an ample amount of closet space. Conveniently located off the kitchen, you'll find the staircase for the bonus room and half bathroom above the garage. Making your way outside through the backdoor, you find yourself in on your covered back porch, overlooking your private backyard. Schedule your showing today.