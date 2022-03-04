This is the one!! Immaculate full brick ranch home on .76 acres with your very own backyard paradise! With Spring on the way you will want to relax under the covered lanai or have a drink at the bar. Cook out in the outdoor kitchen(refrigerator, hot water, grill and side burner) overlooking the free form Gunite salt water pool. Pool has a sun shelf for lounge chairs and an umbrella along with a waterfall/fire feature that looks beautiful at night! Plenty of room for guests to sit either in the sun or out, outside pool shower, fenced back yard and full irrigation. Now....Let's talk about the inside! Wide open floor plan with wood floors throughout mail area. Oversized chefs kitchen featuring a breakfast bar, SS appliances, walk in pantry, granite and tons of cabinets! Dining room updated to flex room with doors. Large bonus area on upper level and 3 car garage! Gorgeous primary suite and 3 other bedrooms complete this beautiful home! This is a must see! Schedule your tour today.
4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $585,000
