Looking for space and convenience? Then you’ve just found the perfect combination! New Neighborhood in sought after location with 21 estate size lots available from .69 - 1.4 acres. Foundation Homes Residential custom home builder has a gallery of floor plans to choose from to customize and make your own. Choose your lot, plan and have fun in Foundation Homes premier design center choosing your selections to fit your needs and dreams! The neighborhood is conveniently located within minutes from shopping, Lake Norman State Park, I-77, marinas, public boat launching, hiking trails and more. Foundation Homes is a premier builder with excellent attention to detail and will guide you effortlessly through the building process. This type of opportunity is rare in this type of location….don’t miss out! Reach out to us to start building your dream sanctuary!
4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $705,000
