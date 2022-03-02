 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $739,000

Stunning home located in the Winding Forest subdivision. This beautiful and spacious home is elegantly finished. Located on a private one acre plus lot, this home has it all. Beautiful hardwood floors with contrasting dark trim throughout the main living areas draw you in from the foyer to the great room, the dining room, and the large gourmet kitchen and keeping room. The main level features wide crown molding, decorative arches, wainscoting and chair rails, computer station in kitchen, a breakfast bar, breakfast room, study, laundry room and drop zone. There is also a covered porch and terrace with a wood burning fireplace- just wonderful for entertaining. The master bedroom on the main with its luxury bath has tray ceilings in both rooms. Upstairs, there are three large bedrooms, each with en-suite baths and walk in closets, a large family room and a spacious loft area. Lot goes way beyond the creek with a greenspace beyond the boundary . A new roof was installed in October 2020.

