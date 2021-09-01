This is it!! Gorgeous home sits on private 1+ acres and is the largest lot in the neighborhood. Gleaming hardwoods greet you upon entry. Stunning coffered ceilings in the great room with a cozy stone gas fireplace. Vaulted eat-in kitchen with view of backyard which allows an abundance of natural light. Large kitchen island with separate breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen window over looks private side yard. Spacious laundry on main level. Master bedroom on main. Master bath presents with separate vanities and large walk-in closets. 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs with 3 full bathrooms. Side entry 3 car garage. Impressive backyard hardscape including a wood burning fire pit, covered out door grill, mini refrigerator and MORE! Entertain outside, in the screened-in porch that overlooks the wooded backyard or in the huge bonus room upstairs. HURRY in to see this INCREDIBLE home. Call now and schedule your private tour.
4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $749,999
