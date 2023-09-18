This new two-story home provides space for the whole family to thrive. The first floor features an open design among the Great Room, kitchen and nook in addition to a secluded secondary bedroom that's ideal for guests and a two-car garage. Upstairs are a versatile bonus room that adds shared living space and four bedrooms including the owner's suite.
5 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $347,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
The quaint cocktail bar in Downtown Mooresville that’s known far and wide for its Miracle pop-up Christmas bar is first going to paint the town pink.
A 16-year-old from Mooresville died early Saturday morning in a crash on Brawley School Road near Mansfield Loop.
The Mooresville Graded School District, in a message to parents, said that an automated phone call conveying a bomb threat was received at bot…
Content by Lincolnton Tourism Development Authority. Discover arts, music and culture in Lincolnton this fall.
The career of legendary bull rider and Mooresville native JB Mauney has come to an end one week after suffering a broken neck at a rodeo in Le…