New Phase Now Selling from the low $400s! Riverbend is the best kept secret! New homes in a community of rolling hills and mature trees with incredible amenities like an Olympic size swimming pool, playground, and recreation area. Riverbend is designed to be your private retreat but convenient to Charlotte Premium Outlets, Mountain Island Lake, Whitewater Center, Northlake Mall and upcoming Riverbend Village. Minutes from Uptown Charlotte, one of the most vibrant cities and home to an international airport that this community is just minutes from. D.R. Horton offers a wide range of floor plans to meet your needs and lifestyle. With the combination of location, amenities, pricing, included features, and quality-built homes, it's easy to see why so many families are seeking this hidden gem to call home.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cadet in the Mitchell Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training program died Sunday in an automobile crash and now his family is honoring his legacy.
A dog abandoned at a North Carolina animal shelter after his owners thought he was gay was adopted by an openly gay couple.
The Children’s Hope Alliance announced the sale of 800 acres in Barium Springs to Prestige Acquisitions, LLC as part of planned development.
Credit reporting agencies to wipe out most medical debt, J&J vaccine may have been underestimated, and more COVID news
Equifax, Experian and TransUnion will eliminate billions of dollars from the accounts of consumers who faced unexpected medical bills that they were unable to pay. Plus, a study shows that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine provided lasting immunity at least six months after the shots, and more virus news.
Recent reports from some large U.S. cities indicate dogs are getting sick or dying from a disease normally associated with rats: leptospirosis.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 10-16. …
The Orlando Free Fall tower, which opened in December, rises 430 feet as the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower, according to the attraction.
Today, The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newsp…
Since 1989, the television and cultural behemoth that is “The Simpsons” has begun every episode with that same opening title sequence with a s…
The content of what students in Iredell-Statesville Schools have available to them in the libraries was the focus for much of Monday’s board m…