5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,598,000

Hidden gem on exclusive Mountain Island Lake in a secluded tranquil cove! Private 5 bedroom 5 bath Kingswood custom built home designed by Chris Phelps and overflowing with high-end features. Sunny great room with gas log fireplace surrounded by built-ins leads into your gourmet kitchen with oversized island, 5-burner gas range & double wall ovens. Main level guest suite along with elegant home office. On the upper level enter your owner's suite thru French doors to find your lakeside bedroom along with a luxurious bath with jetted tub, double vanities & walk-in glass shower. Upper level also boasts 2 additional bedrooms along with a media room with lake views, and a built-in double computer niche. Continue to your lower level where you'll find a cozy family room with a custom built bar & wine cellar, exercise room, and in-law/nanny suite. Tree lined path to dock for enjoying sunsets and all the nature & lake amenities this setting has to offer. 287 ft of shoreline & large private lot.