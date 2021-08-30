 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,598,000

Hidden gem on exclusive Mountain Island Lake in a secluded tranquil cove! Private 5 bedroom 5 bath Kingswood custom built home designed by Chris Phelps and overflowing with high-end features. Sunny great room with gas log fireplace surrounded by built-ins leads into your gourmet kitchen with oversized island, 5-burner gas range & double wall ovens. Main level guest suite along with elegant home office. On the upper level enter your owner's suite thru French doors to find your lakeside bedroom along with a luxurious bath with jetted tub, double vanities & walk-in glass shower. Upper level also boasts 2 additional bedrooms along with a media room with lake views, and a built-in double computer niche. Continue to your lower level where you'll find a cozy family room with a custom built bar & wine cellar, exercise room, and in-law/nanny suite. Tree lined path to dock for enjoying sunsets and all the nature & lake amenities this setting has to offer. 287 ft of shoreline & large private lot.

Oregon county asks for morgue truck as COVID fatalities rise
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Noting that the COVID delta variant “is spreading like wildfire among the unvaccinated in our community," the leaders of an Oregon coastal county said Friday they no longer have capacity to store the bodies of those who have died and are asking the state for a refrigerated morgue truck.

