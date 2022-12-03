5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,750

Great home built in 2019 located in Desirable Highland Creek, just minutes from shopping (Concord Mills) and the interstate. Beautiful open floor plan. Home boasts 5 bedroom & 3 full baths home. Guest bedroom and a full bath on the 1st floor. Kitchen features tall cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances (gas range/oven, dishwasher Microwave), granite counter tops. 9ft ceilings on main. Utilize the following link for a virtual tour: https://youriguide.com/2224_apple_glen_ln_charlotte_nc/ No Pets Allowed per the direction of the owner. No Vouchers. No Smoking in the home, nor on the property. Non-Refundable $35 application per applicant.