5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $350,000

MOVE IN READY! Located in Northlake Landing subdivision, this 5 Bedroom 3 bathroom home is a must see on your new home tour. It has been prepped for new owners with new carpet, fresh paint and cleaning! Featured Highlights: Bedroom and full bath on main level. WIC in each bedroom. HUGE master bedroom with large master closet. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower and dual vanities. Beautiful pergola offers covered seating for extended patio and there is also a firepit for outdoor entertainment. Please remove shoes on carpet, Please remember to turn off all lights upon exit.

