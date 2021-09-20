 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $375,000

5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $375,000

5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $375,000

Davis Meadows opportunity. 5 bedrms 2.5 baths. Primary bedroom is on main floor, Spacious and open kitchen, living room with gas fireplace, dining room and breakast area. Bedrooms on second floor are very big with spacious closets.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics