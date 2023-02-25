$11,000K PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Welcome to this move-in ready home in an ideal Charlotte location. Built in 2018, this open floor plan offers wide plank vinyl flooring, neutral paint throughout and whole home window blinds. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances, large island with seating and oversized pantry. Adjacent dining area and family room with gas fireplace. Bedroom and full bathroom on the main level. Spacious primary bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite, which includes vanity with dual sinks, separate shower and soaking tub. There are three secondary bedrooms, a full bathroom and convenient laundry room on the upper level. Finished, two-car attached garage and flat backyard with patio. Refrigerator and washer/dryer convey. Conveniently located near I-77, Uptown Charlotte, Charlotte-Douglas Airport, the University area and Northlake Mall.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $388,000
