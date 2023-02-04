Welcome to this move-in ready home in an ideal Charlotte location. Built in 2018, this open floor plan offers wide plank vinyl flooring, whole home window blinds and neutral paint throughout. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances, large island with seating and oversized pantry. Adjacent dining area and family room with gas fireplace. Guest bedroom and full bathroom on the main level. Spacious primary bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite which includes vanity with dual sinks, separate shower and soaking tub. There are three secondary bedrooms, a full bathroom and convenient laundry room on the upper level. Finished, two-car attached garage and flat backyard with patio. Refrigerator and washer/dryer convey. Conveniently located near I-77, Uptown Charlotte, Charlotte-Douglas Airport, the University area and Northlake Mall.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"It's your hopes and dreams coming true, but it's your worst fears," Donna said. "Somebody is going to go home a loser, and neither one of the…
“There are beaches which present some dangers ... whether that’s hurricanes, surfing fatalities, or shark attacks,” Travel Lens reported.
Here's a look at the 10 vehicles that are the most involved in fatal crashes in the United States
On most weekends, Tyre Nichols would head to the city park, train his camera on the sky and wait for the sun to set.
As part of Mooresville’s 150th birthday celebration, a special free showing of “Black Mooresville: The Untold Story” will premiere Feb. 11 at …