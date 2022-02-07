5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $407,700

Conveniences and accessibility abound, just minutes off I-485 and Mallard Creek Church Rd in this move-in ready Arbor Hills home. Just a minute or two to Trader Joe’s, Starbucks, eats, drinks, dry cleaners, medical offices, Harris Teeter and more. Enjoy backyard, outdoor entertaining with covered built-in, lighted gas grill, stone counter and gas cooktop, just a few feet away from a step-in-deck-level hot tub and plenty of room for many friends on the comfortably elevated decking. Gas fireplace, in wall AV wiring, surround sound speakers in main living area ceiling and master bedroom. Updated baths, flooring, pergola over the outdoor cooking area and Ring security system. New roof 2020, microwave and frig 2020, washer and dryer 2019 and new HVAC 2018. SOME HOME FURNISHINGS, PATIO FURNITURE, TV/AV ARE SEPARATELY NEGOTIABLE in the sale of this lovely home. Neighborhood amenities include community pool, playground, tennis court and club house. GO & SHOW!