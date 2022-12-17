5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $410,000

Welcome to this move-in ready home in an ideal Charlotte location. Built in 2018, this open floor plan offers wide plank vinyl flooring, whole home window blinds and neutral paint throughout. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances, large island with seating and oversized pantry. Adjacent dining area and family room with gas fireplace. Guest bedroom and full bathroom on the main level. Spacious primary bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite which includes vanity with dual sinks, separate shower and soaking tub. There are three secondary bedrooms, a full bathroom and convenient laundry room on the upper level. Finished, two-car attached garage and flat backyard with patio. Refrigerator and washer/dryer convey. Conveniently located near I-77, Uptown Charlotte, Charlotte-Douglas Airport, the University area and Northlake Mall.