Just wait until you see this one!!! From the moment you pull up the curb appeal will have you celebrating! Resort living at its best! It’s desirable well thought out open floorplan has the spaciousness you are looking for with a full bath and a private guest bedroom on main. Full with upgrades through out! Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, spacious island and a gas range/oven that will bring out the chef in you! Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms including a theater room/bonus room. The relaxing master is more than accommodating boasting spa inspired touches with a double vanity, tiled shower, garden tub and large walk-in closet! The private, fenced in back yard is one that will make you feel like you’re in PARADISE! Custom paver patio with firepit area to entertain your closest friends and family! Walking distance to Clarks community park. Don’t miss this one.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $415,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 7-13. Li…
- Updated
Gregg Richardson of Mooresville tried his luck on a Cash 5 ticket and won last Friday’s $263,948 jackpot.
- Updated
Last week, we identified what domestic violence is and dispelled some of the myths surrounding it. Over the past five years, the Mooresville P…
A Turkish woman who stands 7 feet, 0.7 inches tall has been confirmed as the world's tallest living woman by Guinness World Records.
A woman was raped by a stranger on a Philadelphia area train in the presence of other riders who a police official said "should have done something."
An old typewriter sits in a trophy case at Mooresville Ford, mixed in amid decades worth of trophies, letters and plaques recognizing decades …
I have never seen an actual ghost. It doesn’t mean that I don’t believe in them, but I have not been privy in this life to have experienced an…
One customer described a fight involving the employee and another man around 7 p.m. Monday.
- Updated
Cardiologist joins medical group
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 3-9.