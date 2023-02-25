BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! This 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a flex room sits on .46 acres and will be ready in May 2023. Beautiful LVP throughout entire home with neutral paint. Kitchen has white shaker soft-close cabinets, granite, island, SS appliances & a walk-in pantry. The main floor has an incredible flex room; office, dining, sitting or play room; you decide. Upstairs are all 5 bedrooms with the laundry room, so convenient. Primary suite has double sinks, granite countertop, glass enclosed shower & a huge walk-in closet. Secondary bathroom has double sinks, granite and shower/tub combo. 9ft ceilings on main with 8ft upstairs. Selections are based on builder's choice and subject to change. Tax Value from land value. Home is Under Construction - use caution when viewing.