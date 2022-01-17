5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $434,990

New Phase Now Selling! Riverbend is the best kept secret! New homes in a community of rolling hills and mature trees with incredible amenities like an Olympic size swimming pool, playground, and recreation area. Riverbend is designed to be your private retreat but convenient to Charlotte Premium Outlets, Mountain Island Lake, Whitewater Center, Northlake Mall and upcoming Riverbend Village. Minutes from Uptown Charlotte, one of the most vibrant cities and home to an international airport that this community is just minutes from. D.R. Horton offers a wide range of floor plans to meet your needs and lifestyle. With the combination of location, amenities, pricing, included features, and quality-built homes, it's easy to see why so many families are seeking this hidden gem to call home.
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff's Office confirmed the identity of man who died in a house fire on Tuesday as Walter Christie.
- Updated
An investigation into a fire that claimed one life Tuesday is underway.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 6-12 Lis…
- Updated
Pictures from a home security system led to the arrest of a Mooresville man on breaking and entering and larceny charges.
Harbor Freight plans to hire up to 30 people as it opens its Statesville location later this spring.
From an early age, Parks Cornelius discovered the value of hard work and helping others, and those traits have been a part of his character al…
- Updated
MOORESVILLE — With just under six minutes to play in the fourth quarter, South Iredell took a timeout to regroup. The scoreboard showed that t…
- Updated
As snow and sleet roll across North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper and emergency management officials are scheduled to share an update at noon on i…
Cases of COVID-19 are soaring due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. Dr. Malcolm Symes, a family medicine physician with Lake Norman Me…
With time winding down in the fourth quarter, Mooresville’s Thomas Vero lined up a corner three in front of the Blue Devil student section. Wh…