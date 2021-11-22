 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $435,000

Master on main; 2 story foyer; vaulted and trey ceilings; formal living and dining rooms; spacious great room with gas log fireplace, surround sound; Island with double under mount sinks; 2nd master suite with full bath upstairs; dual vanities in master and hall bath; master bath has spacious garden tub with separate shower, walk-in closet; The kitchen has granite counter tops, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances and ample 42 inch cabinet space; smooth high ceilings; breakfast area with French doors leading to nice screened in porch; only 2 bedrooms have carpet; ceiling fans in all bedrooms and great room; irrigation system with 4 zones; wired utility building; hardwood, tile and laminated flooring throughout; some crown molding and chair rail molding; close to NorthLake Mall and Interstate, Airport, and restaurants;5th bedroom could be step down bonus room; Second story foyer over looks great room and foyer; Nice home for entertaining; Seller Home Choice warranty transfer

