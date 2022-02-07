New Phase Now Selling! Riverbend is the best kept secret! New homes in a community of rolling hills and mature trees with incredible amenities like an Olympic size swimming pool, playground, and recreation area. Riverbend is designed to be your private retreat but convenient to Charlotte Premium Outlets, Mountain Island Lake, Whitewater Center, Northlake Mall and upcoming Riverbend Village. Minutes from Uptown Charlotte, one of the most vibrant cities and home to an international airport that this community is just minutes from. D.R. Horton offers a wide range of floor plans to meet your needs and lifestyle. With the combination of location, amenities, pricing, included features, and quality-built homes, it's easy to see why so many families are seeking this hidden gem to call home.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $439,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 27-Feb. …
- Updated
Complaints of illegal drug activity led the Mooresville Police Department narcotics division to investigate, and as a result, a man was arrest…
MOORESVILLE — Lake Norman’s wrestling team advanced to the third round of the 4A state dual-team playoffs thanks to a pair of wins Monday nigh…
- Updated
Two Mooresville Police officers were able to give a local dog a second chance in an emergency situation, thanks to their lifesaving efforts.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 20-26. L…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 23-29.
- Updated
A Mooresville man and woman were arrested on felony drug charges after the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant Monday.
- Updated
Due to a transformer fire on Doolie Road, Lake Norman High School is being dismissed for the day today.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 23-29. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Across Iredell County, as well as the United States as a whole, heart disease has been shown to be one of the leading causes of death. Randy M…