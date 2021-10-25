Fabulous two story 5-bedroom home with all brick front located in the Mallard Lake subdivision. Amazing 2-story foyer, study with French doors along with a living room, dining room and family room with crown molding, fireplace, and lots of natural light. The kitchen has a center island with dining space. Upstairs you will find a massive owner's retreat with separate tub and shower and a custom closet and dual vanities in the bathroom. While you’re here check out the huge custom theater room on the upper level with closet. Enjoy the fenced in back yard with the gas fire pit. Don't miss your chance to check this home out, you're going to fall in love at first sight!
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $443,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners denied a rezoning request Monday thwarting a developer’s plans to build lakefront condominiums instead …
- Updated
Chloe Elise Welborn was crowned Mooresville Senior High School’s 2021 homecoming queen at the homecoming game. Welborn received the honor on O…
- Updated
The North Carolina Highway Patrol has a request for drivers headed west during the next few days.
- Updated
A Mooresville man was arrested in connection with a robbery of medication and break-ins at two local businesses, the Mooresville Police Depart…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 14-20. L…
- Updated
A Mooresville man faces three counts of murder and one of first-degree arson from a July incident in which three bodies were found after a fire on Loram Drive in Troutman.
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 10-16.
As Gavin Schmidt and his father began moving his collection of Halloween decorations out of the house and into the driveway, cars began slowin…
They say an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. This is true and can also be life changing or lifesaving when it comes to your healt…
Pine Lake Prep’s girls golf team claimed the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A/2A/ West Regional championship Monday at the C…