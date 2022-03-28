5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $450,000

Gorgeous home in the desirable Lawing Pond neighborhood. Built in 2015. 5bed & 3 full bath. The open entry level and main floor flows with beautiful new LVP floors, connecting the living room area with its gas fireplace and the formal dining room. Continue into the beautiful kitchen with outstanding granite counter tops, ample cabinetry and breakfast bar where you can serve delicious appetizers and drinks to your guests. The main level has guest bedroom and full bath. Head upstairs to find four additional bedrooms, two full bathrooms and the large loft that leads out to the balcony where you can enjoy your morning/evening coffee or open for more breeze. Enjoy the outdoors with seller-installed second concrete patio with a covered portable pergola & the basketball court. Don't miss your opportunity to own this amazing home in one of charlotte best neighborhoods! Just inside the I-485 beltway. Easy access to I-85, I-77 & Hwy 16 National Whitewater Center, Douglas Airport, Northlake Mall