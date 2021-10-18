Fabulous two story 5-bedroom home with all brick front located in the Mallard Lake subdivision. Amazing 2-story foyer, study with French doors along with a living room, dining room and family room with crown molding, fireplace, and lots of natural light. The kitchen has a center island with dining space. Upstairs you will find a massive owner's retreat with separate tub and shower and a custom closet and dual vanities in the bathroom. While you’re here check out the huge custom theater room on the upper level. Enjoy the fenced in back yard with the gas fire pit. Don't miss your chance to check this home out, you're going to fall in love at first sight!
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $460,000
