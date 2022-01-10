5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $475,000

Spacious brick front home in water access community. Main level features a dining room and formal living room/office off foyer. Great room with gas log fpl and large windows is open to kitchen and breakfast area. Kitchen boasts granite counters, pantry and breakfast bar. Also on main level is a convenient bedroom and full bath! Upper level includes large primary bedroom with tray ceiling, large windows and en suite with dual vanity, jetted tub and separate shower. Also upstairs are 2 more bedrooms, the laundry room, a full bath and a huge bedroom/bonus room. Bedroom/bonus features a large closet/dressing area that could be used as craft area, study space, etc. Side load 2-car garage. Deck looks out on large fenced backyard. Neighborhood amenities include pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, boat ramp, soccer field and playground. House is close to the playground! Sellers are selling "as is".