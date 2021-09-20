Come see this spacious well-maintained brick front home located in the desirable Highland Creek community (Cabarrus side). Hardwood floors on main level foyer and kitchen. This 5 bedroom home includes a first-floor bedroom with a full bath. The open floor plan is great for entertaining with a great room with a fireplace. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in kitchen with large pantry. Relaxing yard with large deck overlooking the Preserve. The catwalk leads to upstairs bedrooms. The bonus room and master have hardwood floors. The Master bedroom has tray ceilings and contains a separate sitting room. Very spacious walk-in closet in master bedroom with double vanity and separate tub/shower. Great for more than 1 office or multiple work from home spaces. 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=L5PPdfsfo6G; Additional 3D floor plans in pictures.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $480,000
