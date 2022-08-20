5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $491,528

Carsen Glen is an enclave new home community of only 56 homesites offering a range of nearby activities and amenities to fit every lifestyle, including the nearby U.S. National Whitewater Center, the world's premier outdoor facility featuring whitewater rafting, biking, zip lines, live music, craft brews and more. Community is zoned for Huntersville schools. Enjoy a golf game at the Oak Hills Golf Course located just down the road. Shopping, entertainment and restaurant options are within easy reach at the new Riverbend Village shopping center. In addition, the community provides convenient access to I-485, I-77 and I-85 making reaching your destination a breeze. Gaines Craftsmn plan. This home includes 5 spacious bedroom and 3 full baths and flex room. Upgrading flooring throughout, oversize island ,granite countertops, stainless steel appliances with lots of cabinets, tiled master shower. A great location, home projected to be completed in September!