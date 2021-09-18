5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $497,400

Beautiful highly desired modern Farmhouse on a rare 0.77 acre corner lot in the Mountain Glen neighborhood. This home features a large rocking chair style front porch. Home contains several upgrades including tile, vinyl plank flooring, hardwood staircase, countertops, and backsplash. Additional guest room on the first floor with semi-private attached full bath. Open concept main floor with crown molding throughout, formal dining with elegant judge's paneling, sunroom, and great room with fireplace. Kitchen features a large island for prep and entertaining, pull out garbage bin, canopy hood vent, drawer microwave, and 30' gas range. Upstairs you'll find a large primary bedroom with tray ceiling, luxury bathroom with stand alone bathtub and separate frameless shower plus enormous walk in closet. Additional bedrooms are generous in size and there is a multi-functional bonus room, as well as, laundry room. No offers will be reviewed until Monday, 9/20/21.