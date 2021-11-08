5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $498,000

An original Downing Creek beauty! Well maintained, One Owner, All Brick with Panoramic Lake/Water rear views from all levels of home! This home has custom features including Intercom System, Built-In Shelving/Desks, Plantation Shutters, Central Vacuum System, Front and Rear Sprinkler System, Laundry Chute and cozy Fireplaces on main and lower levels. Double Exterior walkouts from Basement and Main levels to a private and serene view of the Community Lake. Commutable, easy access to Interstates 85, 485, 77 and minutes from University's popular IBM Incubator and Ikea Village. Owners are relocating and are reviewing all Offers with "Proof of Funds" and/or "Bank Pre-Approved" documentation.