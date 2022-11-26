5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $499,777

Carsen Glen is an enclave new home community of only 56 homesites offering a range of nearby activities and amenities to fit every lifestyle, including the nearby U.S. National Whitewater Center, the world's premier outdoor facility featuring whitewater rafting, biking, zip lines, live music, craft brews and more. Community is zoned for Huntersville schools. Shopping, entertainment and restaurant options are within easy reach at the new Riverbend Village shopping center. In addition, the community provides convenient access to I-485, I-77 and I-85 making reaching your destination a breeze. Gaines French Country plan. This is on an amazing homesite with plenty of space between the one home next to it, overlooking a silt pond to the left of the home! You truly have to see it. Gathering room features a fireplace as well. This home includes 5 spacious bedroom and 3 full baths and flex room. Great opportunity on a prime homesite in the community. Don't miss this!