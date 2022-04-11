Multiple offers have been received. Please submit best offers by 6pm Sunday 4/10. Incredible opportunity in gorgeous Highland Creek! This one-owner home has been well-kept and cared for. Enter into the bright and airy two-story foyer w/ arched doorways to the formal living room and dining room. Kitchen has granite countertops, new cabinets, SS appliances, backsplash, upgraded light fixtures, and under cabinet lighting. Outside, enjoy nature or watch the game in your screened-in porch. Spacious Primary bedroom suite on main floor, featuring frameless shower, garden tub and walk-in closet. Upstairs 4 generous bedrooms and 2 full baths. Highland Creek is one of the area's most sought-after neighborhoods with multiple pools, playgrounds, clubhouses, tennis courts, basketball, walking trails and much more. Convenient to I-485 and I-85, shopping, dining and entertainment.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $499,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said 24 people have been arrested on numerous drug charges in undercover investigations.
A Mooresville man, out on bond for cocaine and other charges, was arrested again Friday for selling fentanyl pills, the Mooresville Police Dep…
Every day for a month, when Luke McClelland got home from school, he would go about the same routine of watering, measuring and moving a quart…
Some UNCG students and graduates are concerned conservative commentator Ben Shapiro's appearance on campus April 11 will increase harassment of the transgender community.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed in an auto accident Saturday in Florida. He was 24 years old.
Former jail nurse indicted for involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death.
Apr. 8—Officials have so far confirmed five tornadoes touched down and 55 homes were destroyed or damaged during the storms in South Carolina this week. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and local emergency managers continue to assess damage in counties impacted by the severe weather that struck on Tuesday and Wednesday. "With more detailed assessments ongoing, these estimates ...
MOORESVILLE — The distinct ping of a well-hit softball echoed across the stadium. Hickory Ridge’s Tori Kirkpatrick had sent the ball deep into…
Iredell County Health Department provides low-cost walk-in lab services to Iredell County residents (18 years of age or older). The certified …
The Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden, which has a location in Mooresville, will be opening a restaurant in Winston-Salem.