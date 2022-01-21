 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $505,000

If you are looking for a 5 bedroom ranch with a ton of entertaining space, this is the home! The features include two fireplaces, a built in pizza oven, nice size bedrooms, new roof and HVAC system installed in 2020, a additional garage in the rear of the home, finished basement with storage that walks out into the partially fenced backyard. Home sold AS IS.

