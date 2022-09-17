 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $505,894

Beautiful New Construction : Gaines Floorplan has 5 bedrooms, including a first floor guest bedroom and a full bath with walk-in shower. Kitchen with large center island and gorgeous quartz countertops. The open family room includes a gas log fireplace. Primary Suite has tray ceilings and the Bath Oasis with separate soaking tub. Multizone heating & A/C. extensive luxury waterproof vinyl plank, as well as ceramic tile. Estimated completion March 2023.

