5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $525,000

Multiple Offers Recevied! Calling for highest and best by Sun, 10/24 at 5:00pm. Exquisite five bedroom home on the Cabarrus side of popular Highland Creek. Ideally situated on a cul-de-sac lot, this well-appointed, full brick home has it all. Guest Suite on main level with a walk-in closet. Kitchen beautifully updated three years ago with Delicatus Ice granite countertops, cabinetry painted in Spanish Sand, new stainless steel dishwasher & wall oven/microwave, tile floors & backsplash. Kitchen also features a large, walk-in pantry. There's a separate back staircase off the kitchen near laundry room and garage entrance. Real hardwood floors throughout most of the main level & interior shutters on many of the windows. Upstairs, you'll find an inviting and spacious Primary bedroom with two walk-in closets; three large secondary bedrooms plus a bonus room. Highland Creek offers incredible amenities! Downstairs HVAC new in 2020.