Beautiful New Construction : Gaines Floorplan has 5 bedrooms, including a first floor guest bedroom and a full bath with walk-in shower. Kitchen with large center island and gorgeous quartz countertops. Fantastic Screen Room! The open family room includes a gas log fireplace. Primary Suite has tray ceilings and the Bath Oasis with separate soaking tub and walk-in tiled shower. Multizone heating & A/C. extensive luxury waterproof vinyl plank, as well as ceramic tile. Estimated completion Feb 2023.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $525,972
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners met for the first time in the month of November on Monday night and, in a bit of a twist from the norm,…
Four Lake Norman High School athletes signed national letters of intent Wednesday.
The woman described claiming two six-figure tickets in one day as "absolute insanity." Here's how it happened.
There was little drama on election night in Iredell County as Republicans won races up and down the ballot.
Editor’s note: The Record & Landmark reached out to the candidates for the Iredell County Board of Commissioners seats with a series of qu…
Joe Gibbs' other son, J.D., died three years ago after a battle with neurological disease.
The second annual Boos & Brews Street Festival to benefit Mooresville’s HealthReach Community Clinic was held Oct. 28 with an estimated 1,…
Lake Norman Medical Group, General Surgery NorthPoint has welcomed Kristen Mason, MSN APRN FNP-BC. She is joining Dr. David Gish, general surg…
The numbers for a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn following a delay and players were awaiting the announcement of a possible winner.
During the 40th annual Little Miss Las Amigas pageant, a new queen, Londyn Marie Little, was crowned.