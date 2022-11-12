 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $525,972

5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $525,972

Beautiful New Construction : Gaines Floorplan has 5 bedrooms, including a first floor guest bedroom and a full bath with walk-in shower. Kitchen with large center island and gorgeous quartz countertops. Fantastic Screen Room! The open family room includes a gas log fireplace. Primary Suite has tray ceilings and the Bath Oasis with separate soaking tub and walk-in tiled shower. Multizone heating & A/C. extensive luxury waterproof vinyl plank, as well as ceramic tile. Estimated completion Feb 2023.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular