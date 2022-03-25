Modern townhome with tons of windows for natural light. Corner unit with picture windows, side stone entrance, oversized 2 car garage with storage, covered backed balcony. Guest suite on first floor with full bathroom, hardwood staircase to main floor, guest suite with full bath, kitchen, dining and great room. Third floor offers owners private suite, 2 guest bedrooms and hall bath. Laundry location next to owners suite. Community offers a pool, cabana and walking paths around pond. Home is located in nature preserved area with lots of trees and landscaping. Close to uptown, shops and restaurants.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $527,986
Related to this story
Most Popular
Since 1989, the television and cultural behemoth that is “The Simpsons” has begun every episode with that same opening title sequence with a s…
Credit reporting agencies to wipe out most medical debt, J&J vaccine may have been underestimated, and more COVID news
Equifax, Experian and TransUnion will eliminate billions of dollars from the accounts of consumers who faced unexpected medical bills that they were unable to pay. Plus, a study shows that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine provided lasting immunity at least six months after the shots, and more virus news.
The content of what students in Iredell-Statesville Schools have available to them in the libraries was the focus for much of Monday’s board m…
Today, The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newsp…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 10-16. …
A judge ruled former Kentucky clerk Kim Davis violated the constitutional rights of two same-sex couples when she wouldn't issue marriage licenses.
A cadet in the Mitchell Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training program died Sunday in an automobile crash and now his family is honoring his legacy.
The Children’s Hope Alliance announced the sale of 800 acres in Barium Springs to Prestige Acquisitions, LLC as part of planned development.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 6-12.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 6-12. For more information regarding specific plots o…