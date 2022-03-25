5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $527,986

Modern townhome with tons of windows for natural light. Corner unit with picture windows, side stone entrance, oversized 2 car garage with storage, covered backed balcony. Guest suite on first floor with full bathroom, hardwood staircase to main floor, guest suite with full bath, kitchen, dining and great room. Third floor offers owners private suite, 2 guest bedrooms and hall bath. Laundry location next to owners suite. Community offers a pool, cabana and walking paths around pond. Home is located in nature preserved area with lots of trees and landscaping. Close to uptown, shops and restaurants.