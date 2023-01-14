5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $531,287

Beautiful New Construction : Gaines Floorplan has 5 bedrooms, including a first floor guest bedroom and a full bath with walk-in shower. Kitchen with large center island and gorgeous quartz countertops. The open family room includes a gas log fireplace. Primary Suite has tray ceilings and the Bath Oasis with separate soaking tub. Multizone heating & A/C. extensive luxury waterproof vinyl plank, as well as ceramic tile. Estimated completion April 2023. List price subject to change without notice. Confirm price & availability with New Home Counselor.