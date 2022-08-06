 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $538,289

Beautiful New Construction - Nolan Floorplan that features the Main Level Owner's Suite and Main Level Guest Suite that includes a full bath with shower. Also includes a Sunroom, Large kitchen that features the gas cook top and wall oven with beautiful cabinets and LOTS of storage and counter space. This Nolan features five bedrooms and 4.5 baths.

