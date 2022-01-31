5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $540,000

2 story 3200 square foot home with unique layout and highly sought after Master Bedroom Suite, with jetted tub, separate shower and separate toilet room all downstairs! Laundry room adjacent to the garage, walk in attic for lots of storage or can even be insulated and walled. Upstairs bonus/game/theater room suite large to be used for multipurpose. You will be sitting pretty on the 7th hole of the Highland Creek Golf course, perfect for golfers, people watching, and peaceful views through the pecan trees and beautiful canopy offered Spring through Fall. Lots of storage in 2 car garage with expanded 6 car parking driveway. Hardwood floors through the entirety of the downstairs and carpet upstairs, with high vaulted ceilings in the living room and entry way. Separate office downstairs, deck that runs the length of the house in the back, and plenty of yard space for gardening, kids, dogs, and other activities. the house has got great bones, & convenient layout,