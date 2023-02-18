**Home projected completion is December 2022** Carsen Glen is an enclave new home community of only 56 homesites offering a range of nearby activities and amenities to fit every lifestyle, including the nearby U.S. National Whitewater Center, the world's premier outdoor facility featuring whitewater rafting, biking, zip lines, live music, craft brews and more. Shopping, entertainment and restaurant options are within easy reach at the new Riverbend Village shopping center. In addition, the community provides convenient access to I-485, I-77 and I-85 making reaching your destination a breeze. Crosby Tudor plan. This home includes 5 spacious bedroom, one on the main 4.5 baths and flexroom. Home is not complete-projected for December close. Please call agent for more details.