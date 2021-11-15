 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $549,900

5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $549,900

5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $549,900

Mountain Island Lake - Great Price in Overlook. High-end Upgrades. Kitchen Granite, 5 Burner Gas Range, Custom Cabinets. Wine Fridge. Owner's Suite on the Main. Owner Suite Bath w/ Seamless Glass, Granite Counters, Heated Tile Floors, Walk In Closet. Great Room has Surround Sound, Gas Log Fireplace. Brand New Carpet and Brand New Luxury Vinyl Plank. Great Community Amenities.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics