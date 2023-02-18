Carsen Glen is an enclave new home community of only 56 homesites offering a range of nearby activities and amenities to fit every lifestyle, including the nearby U.S. National Whitewater Center, the world's premier outdoor facility featuring whitewater rafting, biking, zip lines, live music, craft brews and more. Shopping, entertainment and restaurant options are within easy reach at the new Riverbend Village shopping center. In addition, the community provides convenient access to I-485, I-77 and I-85 making reaching your destination a breeze. Crosby Craftsman plan. This home includes 5 spacious bedroom, one on the main 4.5 baths and flexroom. Completed home on a great homesite! Please call agent for more details.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $558,060
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way.
The struggling retailer filed for federal Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Court protection Wednesday.
An unpopular TV show character, a kidnapper, a murderer, another unsavory character, or simply a dramatic downturn in fortune on the public st…
Country star Chris Stapleton made the national anthem a simple affair at Super Bowl 57. What did you think?
The gift is the largest given by an individual in the foundation's 43-year history.