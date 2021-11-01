 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $565,000

Presenting one of Highland Creeks finest homes. Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in one of Charlotte's premiere neighborhoods, Highland Creek. This fabulous spacious home boasts 5 Bedrooms 3 Full Baths and 1 Half Baths and a finished basement for added living space, and an outdoor Oasis complete with an inground swimming pool cascading waterfall surrounded by a mature plantings for privacy and relaxation. Neighborhood amenities include miles of walking trails ,pools, sports club, playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts, gym and a beautiful golf course. Within the heart of the community, schools include, Highland Creek Elementary and Ridge Road Middle School. Items that Convey- Security System with camera's Wicker pool furniture Pool toys in outside storage Kitchen and Basement Refrigerators All curtain hardware 2 Front door planters

