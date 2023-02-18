***Home projected for November 2022 completion*** Carsen Glen is an enclave new home community of only 56 homesites offering a range of nearby activities and amenities to fit every lifestyle, including the nearby U.S. National Whitewater Center, the world's premier outdoor facility featuring whitewater rafting, biking, zip lines, live music, craft brews and more. Shopping, entertainment and restaurant options are within easy reach at the new Riverbend Village shopping center. In addition, the community provides convenient access to I-485, I-77 and I-85 making reaching your destination a breeze. Crosby Tudor plan. 5 bedroom/4.5 baths. Lots of room with 4 bedrooms up with 3 baths, and 1.5 baths with a full bedroom down! Butler's Pantry, along with spacious pantry compliment the sizeable kitchen and living area. This is a must see. See you soon!