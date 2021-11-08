Stunning 5 BR / 5.5 BA home in desirable Highland Creek, located on a quiet cul de sac lot that backs up to the community golf course's hole #16! Over 4100 sf of living space as well as an unfinished 3rd floor (approximately 450 sf) offering an awesome opportunity for a second bonus room, theater room, bedroom suite for an older child, etc! Large Open kitchen w/stainless appliances that looks out into the great room. Library/sitting room with custom built shelving to house all your favorite novels. Crown molding as well as custom wall and door frame trim throughout the home. Dual staircases. Guest suite w/attached bath on the main level, perfect for an in-law suite. All bedrooms have dedicated bathrooms. 2nd floor has an awesome bonus room for entertaining. Beautiful primary bedroom suite w/huge walk-in closet featuring custom built-in closet system. Community has 4 pools, 2 tennis and 3 basketball courts, 2 clubhouses, walking trails, playgrounds, community events, etc. Welcome Home!
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $575,000
