 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $583,872

5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $583,872

APPROX COMPLETION FEBRUARY 2023..BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION. 3200 +/- SQUARE FEET, 1ST FLOOR GUEST SUITE! Hugely popular Crosby design which includes rocker sized covered front porch. 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms plus huge 2nd floor loft. 1st floor Guest Suite and Sunroom. Fantastic open kitchen with butler's pantry plus walk-in pantry. Gorgeous iron railing stairs. Multi-zone heating & A/C. Fantastic kitchen with large island, SS appliance package, extensive luxury waterproof vinyl plank, as well as ceramic tile.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular