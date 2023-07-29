Investors and owners, seize this golden opportunity! This 5-bedroom, 4-bath 3-story townhome is brimming with potential. The garage entry welcomes you with a stunning bead board drop zone storage area. The kitchen showcases stone gray cabinets adorned with crown molding, granite counters, a white ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances, including a 5-burner gas range. Tray ceilings elevate the foyer and primary bedroom, adding a touch of sophistication. Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring graces the main living areas combining beauty and durability. Enjoy 9-ft ceilings on the 1st and 2nd floors, adult-height cabinetry in all baths, a tiled primary shower with a bench seat. Smart Home INCLUDED. This prime location offers a short walk to shops, eateries, and easy access to I-85. Major employers like TIAA, Wells Fargo, Electrolux, etc. are less than a 10-minute drive away. Charlotte uptown is just 15 minutes. Freshly painted with new carpets, this townhome is ready to impress!