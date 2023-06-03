Beautiful Model Home of the desirable Crosby floorplan. Gathering room, dining room, large kitchen with beautiful butler's pantry and gorgeous island. Four bedrooms on second floor including owner's suite. Guest suite with full bath and shower on first floor and all appliances are staying. Model features many upgrades including quartz countertops in kitchen, enhanced vinyl plank flooring throughout first floor except for guest suite; tile in all four full baths and laundry and lighting upgrades. Will be ready by August 2023.