Beautiful Model Home of the desirable Crosby floorplan. Gathering room, dining room, large kitchen with beautiful butler's pantry and gorgeous island. Four bedrooms on second floor including owner's suite. Guest suite with full bath and shower on first floor and all appliances are staying. Model features many upgrades including quartz countertops in kitchen, enhanced vinyl plank flooring throughout first floor except for guest suite; tile in all four full baths and laundry and lighting upgrades. Will be ready by August 2023.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $599,719
Related to this story
Most Popular
A social media influencer died soon after live-streaming himself drinking several bottles of strong alcohol on China’s version of TikTok, stat…
Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts.
Frank Fritz and lifelong friend and reality-show co-star Mike Wolfe have reunited after nearly three years without seeing one another.
WATCH NOW: 'You're only you once': Mooresville seniors bid farewell to high school; look forward to next steps
YOYO: You’re only you once.
A 67-year-old woman has been reported missing from a Mooresville assisted living facility.